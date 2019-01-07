PITTSFORD — If you’ve ever come across a track in the woods and wondered what sort of critter left it, you’re in luck.
Saturday, at the Maclure Library, expert tracker Ali Thomas, of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, will give a free primer on tracking. The whole event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Thomas said the first part is indoors where she goes over the basics of identifying a track, and the rest is outdoors.
Thomas said Monday she does this often at venues across the state. The outdoor portion is largely weather dependent. The ideal conditions are a light dusting of snow atop a solid surface. As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service hadn’t made a forecast for Saturday, but did say that by Wednesday or Thursday there’s a chance for a bit of snow.
Thomas said her lecture portion does include some hands-on elements, such as casts of tracks and other items. Tracking can be done without snow, but it’s more difficult, she said.
Typically between 10 and 20 people attend these presentations, she said. Thomas said it’s aimed at beginners and children are more than welcome.
The most common tracks found are made by foxes and squirrels, she said. Occasionally she and the group she’s working with will come across the track of a ruffed grouse or a bobcat. Further north, sometimes snowshoe hare sign is visible.
The goal behind these events, she said, is to get people, especially young ones, interested in the outdoors. Tracking is something most people can do and doesn’t require special gear beyond weather-appropriate clothing.
“It’s a great way to commune with the outside,” she said. Studying tracks can tell a person what sort of animals live in the area, as well as details about the creatures’ behaviors.
Thomas said tracking is often used in animal population studies. Studying tracks can tell researches what kinds of animals are frequenting an area and help estimate their populations. It’s also used to learn if a specific, usually endangered or threatened, species is around.
The talk she plans to give Saturday will focus mainly on footprints, she said, but animals often leave other signs such as scat, nibbled plants, and scratched or scraped trees.
One of the harder elements of tracking is telling canine species apart, she said. It’s definitely doable, but telling a coyote track from a dog can be tough even for experts. The difficulty gets compounded in winter when canines can have young in tow.
Shelly Williams, director of the Maclure Library, said it was Laurie Kamuda’s idea to reach out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for this event.
Kamuda, a volunteer at the Pittsford Village Farm, said the tracking event’s second half will take place in the field near the farm. One of the goals behind having it is to get people more involved with the farm.
The property was bought in 2017 by Baird and Betsy Morgan with the goal of making it a community asset. Numerous public forums and meetings have been held to determine a use for it. It’s hosted events and a community garden among other things.
Kamuda said she’s thrilled Thomas will be coming to give this talk on tracking and hopes to see many young people there.
