The secretary of Education says social media postings warning of a school shooting on Friday aren’t credible.
According to a letter posted to the Agency of Education website by Dan French, secretary of Education, several states have received non-credible information about potential school violence on Friday.
The letter can be found online at bit.ly/1216Letter along with examples of the kinds of postings French is talking about.
“The Vermont Intelligence Center (VIC) is contacting the state’s law enforcement agencies to inform them of these social media-based threats,” French stated. “To date, the VIC is not aware of any credible threats to schools in Vermont. We do anticipate these TikTok messages will make their way to schools in our state.”
The letter might have been prompted by reports made in the Rutland City Public Schools system. According to a Dec. 15 letter from Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen. According to Olsen, two elementary school students notified the district of the social media postings. The district then told the AOE, and state and local law enforcement.
“We deeply appreciate the effort that our school community members make, especially our students, in following our principle, see something, say something,” Olsen wrote. “Those elementary students did absolutely the right thing in informing their principal about these social media posts.”
— Staff report
