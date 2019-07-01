CASTLETON — On Monday afternoon, a bus of 10 ecstatic children emerged from a white North Fork Express bus that carried them all the way from New York City to Vermont for their annual “Fresh Air” adventure.
And for Plymouth, Vermont, resident Melissa Fellow’s son Jackson, who has always wanted a brother, Monday was one of the best days ever, as they welcomed 8-year-old Max Valentine into their family for the next seven days.
“He’s terribly excited,” Fellow said. “We said, ‘Hey, maybe for a week we can do it.’”
As the bus pulled into the parking lot, Jackson jumped from the car and enthusiastically jogged over to the bus where they started unloading luggage.
Smiling from ear to ear, Jackson hoisted a big, home-made sign with the words “Welcome to Vermont Max,” painted in red, white and blue letters.
Others held signs too, and many children, upon exiting the bus, were embraced in ecstatic hugs as their second family saw them once again after a year apart.
The Fresh Air program was started in 1877, and connects children between the ages of seven and 18 from New York City with families living in more rural areas of the East Coast and Canada, so that for a week or two children get to have a less hectic, more rural start to their summer.
Children also have the option of going to “Fresh Air Camp,” and though beneficial, organizer Joann Pencak said the relationships built in the time spent in with their host families was irreplaceable.
Unfortunately, the program has shrunk over the years, and Pencak said many children in the city who apply to come to Vermont don’t get the chance.
“We’re looking for young families, people with kids that are younger,” Pencak said. “People to host, and people to recruit hosts ... we have a lot of 11 and 12 year olds that are looking to come that don’t have host families.”
Fellow said she remembered the Fresh Air program from when she was a child, and started looking into Fresh Air opportunities online.
“(The process) was super easy,” Fellow said. “They were very helpful.”
After navigating the website and speaking to an associate who had been a host family before, Fellow said a representative came over to their house and helped them fill out the application where they signed a permission slip allowing for a background check and contact information.
From there, Fellow said they’ve been in regular communication with Max, up until the morning he left Brooklyn and traveled to Vermont for the first time.
“We’re going to go strawberry picking, and my parents have a little boat on Lake Champlain, so we’re going to try to go sailing,” Fellow said. “And he wants to learn how to ride a bike and swim, so we’re going to try and tackle the bike.”
Brooklyn resident Rebecca said she was especially excited to meet the other families in Vermont, and Rachel Mark and her daughter Jane said the family would pick strawberries, go swimming in the swimming pool, visit Emerald Lake and even attend a birthday party while their friend was visiting.
“Rebecca came last summer, and we had such a good time we decided to do it again,” Mark said.
Fellow said she’s already thinking about Fresh Air in the future, given how seamless the first year had already proved to be.
“Hopefully, Max will want to come stay with us again,” Fellow said.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.