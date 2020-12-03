PITTSFORD — It’s been one heck of a year for the Rollin’ Rooster.
What began as a food trailer in Nicole Bower’s dooryard on Piedmont Drive is now two trailers, soon to be supplementing a new restaurant.
Bower said Wednesday that the Rollin’ Rooster will continue to serve fried chicken dishes in the area and wherever else, while the new Cluckin’ Café will hopefully open within the next two weeks. It will be where the Harvest Moon Café used to be. Rollin’ Rooster has been parking there in the meantime, said Bower.
“I literally built my business, our LLC, insurance, graphics, menu, in two weeks time. Our first event was Art in the Park,” said Bower.
She’s an art teacher by training and a cook at heart. For about 4½ years, Bower was the culinary director at LiHigh School, an independent Poultney school, and for the past three years has taught art at Rutland City Public Schools.
“I’d had this idea of wanting to own a food truck when I was working with middle and high school students in the kitchen at LiHigh,” she said. “When I left and went to work in Rutland City Schools it kind of put that idea on the back burner, but it was still there, and I just couldn’t get rid of it.”
Bower is a Poultney native. In September she married Scott Bower, who left his job in the beverage industry to work the couple’s dream of owning their own business. While talking to companies that make and sell food trucks, they learned of one for sale in Killington and bought it.
“When I was formulating my business plan, I had a killer fried chicken recipe and knew no one in the Rutland area was doing it,” she said. “I paint portraits of chickens and sell my artwork, so I had it already decorated in my head.”
Things were going well for a few months. The couple were taking pre-orders, getting bookings at events and forming connections with local breweries.
And then came the pandemic.
“All of a sudden everybody wanted our food,” said Bower. “I would put something on Facebook and the response was unreal because all the restaurants had shut down. We were open Tuesdays in our driveway in the evening, we were open Friday, Saturday, all for pre-order.”
Everything was fine with the city in terms of state and local regulations, she said, but the business continued to grow in popularity.
“It was after a Friday where we had 30 or so cars come through the driveway,” she said, adding that city officials told them they couldn't operate out of their driveway anymore.
“We knew we were getting too big for what we were doing,” said Bower.
And so they rented a spot on Cold River Road, where people still went for their fried chicken offerings. They did well there, so well they bought a second food trailer to cover events. In August, they were approached by those running the Everybody Eats program, a pandemic relief effort which pays restaurants and the like to prepare meals for people who can’t afford them. Bower said Rollin’ Rooster is set to make 450 meals per week through the end of this month.
The business was busy to the point where the Bowers decided they needed a commercial kitchen. Bower heard Harvest Moon Café in Pittsford was closed, so she sought out the owner and entered into a lease agreement.
“The menu is going to be different than our fried chicken food,” she said. “That’s going to be a little more upscale, because that’s how I like to cook.”
The first thing the couple did was fit the café with a drive-thru window, a nod to the constraints caused by the pandemic. Bower said she’s hired a chef to cover for her on days she doesn’t work the café and the business has been approved for its liquor license.
She believes the food trucks and the drive-thru will insulate her business against any future COVID-19 restrictions. She was encouraged early on to go with a brick-and-mortar setup, but had she done that, she’d be out of business. Bower said flexibility and creativity are needed to survive in Vermont during times like these.
Back when it was just the Rollin’ Rooster, Bower said she hired a few of her former students at LiHigh. Three had graduated and needed work experience. The fourth is still in school and is working there as a kind of internship program. Bower said her goal is to expand this and have the Rollin’ Rooster and Cluckin’ Cafe become opportunities for local kids.
“What this is, is a really cool opportunity for our local school districts to tap into LiHigh and the Cluckin’ Cafe for kids to get some real world learning opportunities,” said Greg Rosenthal, director of LiHigh School.
LiHigh, according to its website, was founded in 2006. Rosenthal said most of its some 30 students are on individualized learning programs aimed at people who learn best through methods not available in traditional schools.
The school’s cooking programs, said Rosenthal, not only provide job skills for the students who have a passion for them, but teach those same students how to prepare meals for themselves at home.
“Now, we’ve got lots of opportunities for our students to not just learn heavy-duty baking and working on the line, but also having to work with patrons, and so there’s that whole social-emotional piece, which is huge” he said.
By working with Bower, students learn how a small business really operates, which is good to know given Vermont’s economic climate.
