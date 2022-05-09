BENSON — A Middlebury fuel company has been fined for not reporting a spill at the Benson Village School.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Monday that Champlain Valley Plumbing and Heating Inc., doing business as Champlain Valley Fuels, agreed to pay a $9,000 fine for releasing between 10 and 30 gallons of fuel oil during a delivery at Benson Village School in January 2021.
According to the department, the spill occurred when the company overfilled the school’s 3,000-gallon underground fuel tank. It undertook a partial cleanup and notified the school but didn’t report the incident to the department per state law. The school told the department in March 2021.
The company removed 30 tons of contaminated soil from the site but the extent of the contamination has yet to be determined.
“Timely reporting of spills of hazardous materials is critical to determine whether a spill is threatening sensitive environmental areas such as surface waters or drinking water wells, or if it has the potential to harm human health,” stated Interim DEC Commissioner John Beling, in a news release. “The DEC Spill Program works with all parties to ensure proper remediation of the site and safe disposal of contaminated soils and other materials.”
In addition to the fine, Champlain Valley Fuels has agreed to assess the extent of the contamination and clean it up. This had been included in an Environmental Court order issued May 6.
