MONTPELIER — Home heating oil prices may be down this year, which is good news for those who need help with purchasing, but a 2017 state law might lead to other headaches.
“Three years ago, Vermont passed new above-ground storage tank regulations which said every heating-oil tank in Vermont, all 111,000 of them, have to be inspected within the last three years,” said Matt Cota, executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealer Association.
The pandemic slowed that inspection work down, but extensions were granted by Gov. Phil Scott, said Cota. About 1,600 tanks have been “red-tagged” which means they’re not allowed to be filled until whatever is wrong with them is resolved. Cota said repairs can cost between $18 and $2,000. Many who need help buying fuel to begin with can’t afford these fixes and those who can may have trouble finding a technician in a timely fashion.
VFDA applied for and was granted $300,000 to offer $200 rebates to those in need of a tank repair or replacement.
“We ran out of money two weeks ago,” he said. “There is still a need for these tanks to be fixed.”
There are a handful of options for those who need help repairing a fuel tank.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action, said his organization has helped many in need, and the state’s other community-action groups, such as Capstone Community Action in Barre, can help, too.
He said he knows first-hand how difficult needing a fuel-tank fix when the cold weather comes can be. He needed his tank replacement last November. It cost $3,000 and he needed to take out a loan for it.
Marc Therrien, director of BROC’s winterization program, said the community-action groups can provide assistance with tank repairs and replacement between April 1 and Nov. 1. To qualify, people need to be within 200% of the federal poverty level.
“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” he said. “If you think you might be eligible, call your local community action agency.”
He said BROC helped 15 people in September. Many people waited until the end of the three-year cycle to get their tank inspected and the COVID-19 pandemic only deepened the backlog.
Kristin Schultz, administrator of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s financial assistance program, said at the start of each fiscal year DEC gets $350,000 to help Vermonters with replacing their fuel tanks. Funds are divided by financial quarter. She said funds for the first half of the financial year are spent and more funds won’t be freed up until Jan. 1. The program can, however, dole out whatever money people don’t end up using, either because they sold their house or didn’t need their full award.
Demand is definitely up, she said. So far, 400 applications have been received for this year’s rounds. Last fiscal year, 403 applied in total.
On the upside, oil prices are down. Cota said that according to the Department of Public Service, on Tuesday, home heating oil was $1.97 per gallon. This time last year it was $2.75 per gallon. Kerosene is down also, as is propane, though the latter isn’t down by as much. If those prices hold through the winter, Vermonters using the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program might see their aid money go a little further.
On Monday, Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders jointly announced they were among 40 other senators calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release LIHEAP funds soon and at the full amount possible. According to the senators, HHS usually releases 90% of the $3.7 billion.
“Any delay in sending these dollars to Vermont will result in Vermont families delaying filling their fuel tanks as nights get colder,” Leahy stated. “I understand the urgency, and I hope the administration does as well.”
The pandemic has brought a great deal of economic pain to Vermont, Sanders stated.
“It is critical that we get this home heating lifeline to Vermonters immediately,” he said. “In the richest country on Earth, we have a moral responsibility to make sure that no one has to make the unacceptable choice between putting food on the table, paying for their prescription drugs or heating their homes this winter.”
Leahy representative David Carle said in an email Tuesday that release of these funds isn’t subject to congressional gridlock, and the timeline around the funds release is up to HHS. He added that Leahy, as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, also is pushing for COVID-19 relief funds to bolster the LIHEAP program.
