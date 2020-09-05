A man who was accused of a 2016 murder in West Virginia was arrested in West Rutland on Thursday and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until he can be returned to West Virginia.
According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Dimitri Malone, 28, was wanted by police in Charlestown, West Virginia, for the shooting death of Nathan “Nate” Chaney, of Charlestown.
On Jan. 14, 2016, Chaney, was shot several times, including once in the head.
WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia, reported in January, in a story about the fourth anniversary of Chaney’s death, that the shooting happened right outside Chaney’s door in broad daylight.
Local police said the motive behind the homicide was believed to be a drug debt.
Malone was considered a suspect within a day of Chaney’s death.
Cynthia Chaney, Nate Chaney’s mother told WSAZ that people in the community knew Malone and that he was a suspect.
“We just need people to start stepping up and letting us know where he’s at so we can get him back here, to get justice for my son,” Cynthia Chaney told WSAZ.
A warrant for Malone was issued Jan. 14, 2016.
The statement from the U.S. Marshals did not say how investigators learned Malone was in the Rutland area, but they also learned he was living under various aliases and had established a new life in Vermont.
According to the statement, officers from the Rutland Police Department, Vermont State Police troopers and investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont and West Virginia joined in force to find and arrest Malone.
In an emailed statement, Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen agreed the investigation was a “collaborative effort.”
“The U.S. Marshals Service, the State Police and the Rutland City Police Department each dedicated significant resources to this case to begin the process of returning Malone to answer the murder charge of which he is accused,” Kilcullen said.
Kilcullen noted the combined efforts of detectives from the RCPD Bureau of Criminal Investigation and officers assigned to the Street Crimes Unit, along with federal and state law-enforcement officers. resulted in Malone being taken into custody Thursday without incident.
The release noted the home where Malone was arrested was not rented in his name.
Malone is not just facing a murder charge. In early August, the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia issued a federal arrest warrant for Malone, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
In a motion asking that Malone be detained, Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Rasher cited the alleged violent murder committed with a gun and Malone’s alleged flight.
“Knowing he was wanted in connection with the murder charge, (Malone) fled from West Virginia. (Malone) was living in Vermont under a false name, and he possessed an identification card from the state of New York in a third name, although he did admit his true identity as Dimitris Malone to personnel with the United States Marshals Service,” Rasher wrote.
A call to Barclay Johnson, a federal public defender who represented Malone on Friday, was not immediately returned.
Court records said Malone did not dispute that he was the man wanted in West Virginia, but it was unclear whether he had agreed to extradition.
