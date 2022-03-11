PITTSFORD — The plot of land the Nature Conservancy is looking to buy off Labrake Road is larger than previously thought.
Jon Binhammer, director of protection at the Nature Conservancy, said at the March 2 Select Board meeting that the parcel his organization wants to buy and conserve is 412 acres, not 346 it was initially believed to be. This was learned after a survey was done.
Binhammer said town records have the parcel as 138 acres, an error that’s been on the books since 1956. Should the Nature Conservancy complete the deal, the survey will be updated and recorded.
Binhammer first met with the board in September and had some discussion about the purchase, but the matter was tabled because Chairwoman Alicia Malay wasn’t present.
The Nature Conservancy is seeking a letter of support from the board, or at least a letter of neutrality, that it can show to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. The conservancy is seeking funding from that entity and it requires the town’s opinion be sought.
According to Binhammer, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board is a quasi-government agency that awards grants to land conservation and affordable housing projects. Those two things occasionally overlap on a project, but not in this case, he said. This is not a housing project.
The parcel in question is mostly forested. There’s an access road leading to a hunting camp that the Nature Conservancy plans to leave in place and lease back to the current property owners, who will continue to use it as they have been.
At the September meeting, Selectman Joe Gagnon said he didn’t support the project because it wouldn’t allow timber harvesting to occur on the land.
“Since that meeting we have taken the select board’s concerns and suggestions under consideration,” said Binhammer. “We’re prepared to contract with a forester in the summer to create a forest management plan for the property and that will direct timber harvests there.”
He said the Nature Conservancy has experience with timber harvesting plans, notably the 26,000 acre Atlas Timberland it managed with the Vermont Land Trust.
Gagnon said that being in the timber industry himself, he feels working landscapes are important and was pleased to see some harvesting could occur there.
“A forest is like your garden, if you take care of it, you get well rewarded, if you don’t take care of it, you get nothing,” he said.
Binhammer said The Nature Conservancy is interested in pursuing “carbon forestry,” managing the forest for its ability to sequester carbon.
“We’re actually working with American Forests right now to put together a program that will help pay landowners for practices on their land that will increase carbon sequestration in those forests,” said Binhammer. “And so what we want to do is we want to do some of those practices on this land, so that’s what we were talking about. Some of which is thinning, just like you would in a normal forestry situation, thinning to allow the big trees to get bigger and then obviously harvesting them when the time is right. But by thinning those you’re getting more carbon sequestration.”
Selectman David Mills said he was concerned about public access to the property. He said his land borders this parcel to the north, and he was worried that should snowmobile access be restricted, it would push that activity onto his land, causing damage.
“It’s a concern for the people, but it’s also a personal concern for me that it’s going to put pressure on the other end,” he said.
Binhammer said he wasn’t aware of any snowmobile trails on the property but said he would be happy to look into it.
No vote was taken, nor any decisions made, but it was agreed that some research would be done on the tax implications to the town should the deal go through.
