BENSON — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a couple that lost their home to a Christmas Day fire.
Visit bit.ly/BensonFire to find the page. It’s to benefit Harrison “Bo” Burney and his girlfriend, Caryn Meier, who lived at a home on Stage Road. There's also a collection jar at the G&L General Store.
Burney said Thursday that one of their three cats was lost in the fire. There were no other reported injuries.
Firefighters said they were called to the home at approximately 10 p.m. to find heavy flames on the back of the building. The fire is believed to have started in the chimney, though it wasn’t clear why.
Burney said he learned of the fire when Meier woke him up.
“She said she could see the backyard glowing. I got up and looked out the door and realized something must be on fire, my whole backyard was glowing,” he said.
While Meier called 911, Burney moved vehicles away from the home. The two salvaged what they could of their possessions before fire claimed the house.
The home belonged to Burney’s mother, Jacqueline Burney.
Harrison Burney said that he and Meier are currently staying with friends.
Firefighters from the Benson, Orwell, Hubbardton, West Haven, Fair Haven, Poultney and Castleton departments were on scene, with Fair Haven Rescue Squad standing by. The Red Cross was also contacted.
