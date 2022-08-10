The $800,000 the Legislature set aside to boost Vermont’s tech economy is now available.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced Wednesday that interested parties can apply for funds through the “Elevate Vermont” program by visiting bit.ly/0810Tech. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds deplete.
The money is aimed at tech startups and helping existing tech companies remain competitive.
“Supporting businesses in every region of the state to retain and create jobs remains a top priority of my administration,” Scott stated in a release. “This program will help our innovative employers grow and succeed in the global marketplace, while strengthening our communities here at home.”
The funds were allocated as part of H.439, passed by the Legislature in 2021.
“Vermont has never before had such an opportunity to support startups and early-stage tech companies,” stated Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development “These investments present an enormous opportunity for the state’s growing tech sector.”
