Climb Out of the Darkness, a fundraiser for local support services for pregnant and postpartum families, is scheduled for June 11 at Giorgetti Park.
In Rutland County, a coalition of agencies and organizations including Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, Rutland Mental Health Services, or RMH, Rutland Regional Medical Center, the Vermont Department of Health, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region provide support.
Funds raised from this event will benefit Rutland Area Pregnancy, Postpartum and Loss Supports, based at RMH which supports services such as “It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents” at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum; the Mom’s Therapy Group for perinatal mood and anxiety concerns at RMH; the Mothers and Babies Program for prevention of postpartum depression, therapeutic services through Rutland Women’s Healthcare at Rutland Regional and Circle of Security Parenting groups at RMH services for strong parent-child relationships.
The fundraiser starts at 10 a.m. Participants can register prior to the event. Those interested can contact local climb leaders, Lauren Norford, by phone at 786-7388 or by email lnorford@rmhsccn.org or Jennifer Wedin by phone at 786-5104 or email Jennifer.Wedin@vermont.gov for more information on sponsoring or joining the climb. There is also a Facebook page dedicated to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.