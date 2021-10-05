DANBY — A fundraiser to help a Danby man who was involved in an accident on his bicycle on Sept. 11 stopped accepting new donations Sept. 30.
Donations to Orange Vest Randy will be refunded.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Randy McLellan, 51, of Danby, was riding his bicycle north on Route 7 in Wallingford on Sept. 11 around 11:15 a.m.
Responding troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland determined that Shawn Johnson, 52, of Mount Tabor, was driving his GMC Sierra also north on Route 7. Police said as Johnson’s truck approached McLellan’s bicycle, Johnson moved toward the center of the road to give the bicycle more space.
However, McLellan “swerved farther into the northbound lane at the last minute,” the release stated.
As a result, Johnson couldn’t move any further without entering the southbound lane, the release stated.
The side-view mirror of the Sierra struck McLellan, which forced McLellan off the east side of the roadway.
Johnson was not hurt, but McLellan was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
After hearing about the crash, Wallingford resident Jill Burkett decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for McLellan, who is known locally as “Orange Vest Randy.”
She said the campaign was intended to raise $5,000 to replace McLellan’s bike and provide him with other benefits such as gift cards to buy coffee at stores along the Route 7 corridor, where McLellan could be regularly seen riding his bike from Danby to Rutland and home again.
The campaign met and exceeded its goal quickly, showing a total of more than $8,300 as of Monday.
However, a note on the GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for McLellan said the campaign was no longer accepting donations.
Burkett, in a message posted Sept. 27, encouraged donors to request a refund from GoFundMe.
In a message posted Sept. 30, labeled “FINAL UPDATE and some answers for you ...” said she “wanted to just do something to help make Randy’s world a little less stressed and a lot more joyful.”
“Friends of the Orange Vest Man ... what we did is a testament of the great community we live in and the friends we have near and far. The American Spirit is still alive and well in service and generosity. ‘United we stand, divided we fall!’ Every day there are opportunities to love and support others even in the smallest gestures. Randy would want this,” she wrote.
The Herald featured the GoFundMe campaign on its front page last month.
Burkett declined to offer further comment on Monday, saying she didn’t want to speak until donors had received refunds. In an email, she said she would offer more later but only said she was disappointed in the communication from GoFundMe staff.
An email from Kelsi Gantt, communications for GoFundMe, stated Burkett and McLellan’s brother, Mark McLellan, had decided to refund contributions made to the campaign.
“Randy’s family stated that the funds were not needed. Though it is disappointing that neither the bike nor the funds could be gifted to Randy, the family’s wishes must be honored,” she wrote.
McLellan, who was being treated after the crash, was not immediately available for comment earlier in September. Burkett had hoped to surprise McLellan with the proceeds of the fundraiser.
The day after an article about the campaign appeared in The Rutland Herald on Sept. 21, Mark McLellan contacted the Herald to say the campaign had been created without the knowledge of McLellan’s family. He said they were concerned that the gift of the proceeds could jeopardize some of the benefits to which McLellan is otherwise entitled.
On Monday, Mark McLellan said the family had mixed feelings about responding to the article.
“I hated it to turn out like this because I don’t want the donors to think we weren’t appreciative of what they were doing. We were. But there were reasons we couldn’t let it keep going like that,” he said.
However, he said Randy is well-taken care of by family and doesn’t need money for a new bicycle.
“He’s not needing anything,” Mark McLellan said.
He said he was concerned the article might make community members think Randy McLellan is not well-cared for.
According to Mark McLellan, Randy is doing well but remains in treatment and getting physical therapy.
