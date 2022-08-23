About $66,000 in pandemic relief funds is being spent between Bennington and Rutland counties on helping the elderly.
The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced in February that it was taking grant applications for projects and initiatives in line with the Older Americans Act. The efforts had to help older individuals who are low-income, low-income minorities, of limited English proficiency, or who live in rural areas.
“We got a ton of interest — 12 applications, and we’re really happy to be able to support every one of those applicants on some level,” said Chris Adams, development and communications director at Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.
The council did not specify how much money each organization received. Adams said requests ranged from $1,000 to $30,000. The total amount requested by all 12 groups was $136,000.
The awardees were:
— Bennington County Meals Program, to pay for technical upgrades allowing better coordination of meal deliveries.
— Bennington Free Library, to fund a dementia-friendly book collection.
— Bennington Project Independence, for technical upgrades allowing for a wider array of programming.
— Brandon Senior Meals by Brandon Senior Center, for community lunches and monthly brunches.
— Castleton Senior Center and Castleton Community Seniors, for increased accessibility.
— Come Alive Outside, to further develop the Mile-A-Day walking program.
— Neighbor to Neighbor, to further develop an older Vermonter assistance program.
— Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center, for facility improvements related to food storage.
— RSVP and The Volunteer Center, to create a walking club in each Rutland County town.
— Rutland Free Clinic, to increase the availability of influenza, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations.
— Rutland Housing Authority, for a monthly breakfast and lunch program.
— Vermont Farmers Food Center, to develop the “Eat at Home” project.
The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act, which carved out $1.4 billion to spend on the Older Americans Act nationwide. According to Adams, all of Vermont’s councils on aging received funds to distribute.
The council made the awards based on how much impact it believed each proposal would have, said Adams. The council’s management team also looked at the strength and completeness of each application. He said some were awarded their entire request while others got partial funding. The council has relationships with some of the groups that applied, but formed a few new ones through this process as well.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
