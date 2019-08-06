PITTSFORD — After two public hearings during which citizens expressed near universal disapproval, the Select Board won’t adopt a large gathering permit ordinance anytime soon.
“I think the public has spoken,” said Selectman Dave Mills, who appeared at the July 17 Select Board meeting via phone.”If they’re clear they don’t want us doing it, then we shouldn’t be doing it,” he said.
Several months ago, Pittsford Police Chief Mike Warfle asked the board to consider drafting a permitting procedure for large events where police, fire and rescue services might be needed. He said there had been times in the past when he was only made aware of large gatherings at the last minute and wanted something in place that would give him more notice.
The July 17 meeting was the second of two public hearings held on the matter. Residents who’ve spoken on the topic have been overwhelmingly against it for many reasons.
“We had some good input, as some of these folks know, at the last meeting, lots of good feedback, and the purpose of tonight is to get more feedback and input without necessarily committing anybody to any action at this time,” said Town Manager John Haverstock.
Pittsford’s proposed large gathering permit held that anyone charging admission to an event that would draw more than 150 people would need to fill out a form and pay a fee. Discussions about the fee had it between $10 and $50. It was modeled after an old ordinance from the town of Randolph. Haverstock has said in past meetings that the fee and attendance threshold were both arbitrary and meant to facilitate discussion.
Resident David Rosato said at the July 17 meeting he was concerned that the ordinance, once passed, could be more easily amended later on to be more restrictive. He questioned what would happen if an event planner underestimates their crowd’s size — do they get fined? Would they get a refund on the permit fee if fewer than 150 people show up? He said the fee is high given the relative ease at which an application could be processed.
Others worried about the ordinance’s impact on longstanding events.
“My concern in this is because I run a church dinner at St. Alphonse’s Parish in the fall. There’s also a spring dinner, and there more than 150 people that attend, and it is a paid event,” said Bill Gladski. “The way I read this, this would require a permit to conduct a church function which is raising money for the church. I could also say this would apply to Sunday Mass as well because in many instances greater than 150 people, at certain services, would be in attendance.”
He said having to have a permit and pay a fee would hinder the efforts of nonprofits in the area.
“Quite frankly, I question the need of having such a document,” he said.
While board members have in the past offered ideas on how to improve the proposed ordinance, none have been particularly warm to the notion of having it to begin with.
“We’re hearing a lot of things that most of us agree with,” said Selectman Hank Pelkey.
“I think it’s kind of a dead issue,” said Board Chairman Thomas Hooker.
Mills said the town should make an effort to ask event organizers, through the town’s newsletter, to notify the police of large events as a courtesy.
There was some brief talk among board members about how to best settle the matter. It was decided a vote likely wasn’t needed, that the board could just drop the issue. Haverstock said he’d consult with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to make sure.
“If we have to put a stake through its heart, we’ll do so,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
