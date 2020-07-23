The General Electric Aviation plant in Rutland is recalling 50 employees because of an increase in volume of work done for the U.S. military, according to Perry Bradley, an executive director for media relations for the company.
Officials at GE expect the positions to be filled by the end of August at which point the workforce in Rutland will be at about 90% of where it was at the beginning of the year.
The Rutland site makes compressor airfoils for almost all of the military engines made by General Electric (GE).
“While the commercial aviation environment remains very challenging as result of COVID’s impact, defense work has been a bright spot,” Bradley said by email.
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said Thursday he had not yet directly heard about the employees being recalled to GE.
“There’s obviously been some concern since the whole COVID situation popped up and what that was going to do to the GE plant locally but it’s really positive news to hear they’re at 90% of their 2020 number and that they’re bringing folks back now because they’re getting more work,” he said.
Duffy noted that GE was one of Rutland County’s largest employers. They pay good wages and provide good opportunities, he added.
In April, GE Aviation announced that within the past 30 days of the April 16 release, the company had been awarded more than $476 million in contracts to produce military engines and hardware for the U.S. military and international customers.
The contracts included $62 million to make engines for Black Hawk helicopters, a $215 million contract modification to produce F-414 engines and modules and a $138.2 million contract to provide parts to the U.S. Air Force.
In December, GE Aviation announced a contract, worth more than $1 billion, had been awarded for GE to continue production of T1700 turboshaft engines for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and foreign military sales and other government agency programs through 2024.
Like other companies, GE has struggled with maintaining normal operations while responding to the spread of COVID-19.
In April, GE announced plans to lay off 60% of its workforce at the Rutland plant as part of a nationwide staff reduction.
In a statement, company officials said the staff reduction was needed because of the “unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation industry.”
In a video dated April 29, Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the U.S. Army thanked employees like those at GE who continued to work during the pandemic.
“Many of us are able to maximize social distancing and take advantage of telecommuting opportunities in order to flatten the curve (of the spread of COVID),” McCarthy said. “In order to deliver capabilities, however, many of your unique skilled occupations must be done on the line. The world is complex and dangerous.
“We have to keep growing the force, building capabilities that give us the technical margin to win in combat. You cannot telework combat training any more than you can telework welding, systems integration or developmental testing.”
Also, GE might be benefiting from recent efforts by the Department of Defense to preserve engineering and manufacturing operations and keep the military supply chain healthy.
In a video dated July 17, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the efforts of workers like those at GE had been “critical” to preserving readiness and modernizing the armed forces.
“Thanks to you, we are able to continue executing our national security missions and maintain our military superiority,” he said.
