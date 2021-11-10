General Electric announced plans on Tuesday to split into three companies but a representative for the company said it’s not expected to have an impact on the facilities, like the GE Aviation plant on Colombian Avenue, at this time.
On Linked In, John Slattery, who will continue as CEO of GE Aviation, posted a statement that explained GE’s plan to form three public companies, focused on aviation, health care and energy.
“When these actions are completed, GE will become an independent, aviation-focused operating company focused on shaping the future of flight,” he said.
William “Cole” Massie, a spokesman for GE Aviation, said there are about 1,100 people working at the Rutland plant now.
“And like many companies these days, we’re being pretty aggressive trying to attract and retain talent, not just at Rutland, but really across the company,” Massie said in an email.
There are more than 20 openings for positions in engineering, supply chain and manufacturing at Rutland.
Mayor David Allaire said it was “absolutely good news” for Rutland when told that GE had announced they expected the Rutland plant to continue to be open and operating.
“They’re incredibly important for us here in the city. We see, actually they’re up to what they call full-force down there. It’s incredibly good news for us today and for the future,” he said.
Slattery looked to the past of GE when he wrote about the expected changes.
“As we look to our future, I continue to be humbled and inspired by GE Aviation’s past. I find myself reflecting on our history of innovation... the first turbojet engine, the world’s most powerful engine, powering the world’s largest commercial airliner, setting new standards for engine efficiency ... the list goes on and on. Innovation is core to who we are and who we will continue to be as we embark on this next chapter,” he wrote.
According to a press release from Tuesday, GE plans to split off its health care companies in 2023 and combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital into one business in 2024 that is intended to pursue the expected transition into more sustainable energy sources
“GE has really made a decision here to move from a position of strength and make aviation, which is historically one of its best performing businesses a centerpiece moving forward so that bodes well not just for Rutland but really across the supply chain sites like Hooksett over in New Hampshire and Lynn, Massachusetts, where we also have a big plant and across the Northeast region of the U.S.,” Massie said.
Describing the work at the plant, Massie said Rutland was a “really interesting site.”
“It touches just about every product, military and commercial, jet engines that GE makes. It varies if you go by product line into the military commercial aviation business but Rutland is one of the few sites that really touches a vast majority of those product lines …. If you think about the number of jet engines that are out there flying today, both on commercial airliners as well as military aircraft, there’s a pretty good chance that there’s a part in there that’s made by someone in Rutland that’s helping that jet engine perform its mission every day,” he said.
Massie pointed out the proactive changes announced on Tuesday might help them attract employees when staffing is a challenge at companies throughout the United States.
“Just think about the industry that Rutland plays a part in. It is making a real, tangible impact on how the world works and the world economy. If you get into the defense business and look at that, an impact on national security as well so I think there’s a huge draw at the industry and the huge impact we make around the world, that’s definitely a huge calling card for why someone should be interested in the aviation business. We’re really charting a course, especially with the moves announced today, we’re charting a course for really inventing the future of flight here at GE, and definitely Rutland will be a part of that,” he said
Slattery dedicated some of his comments to the people who already work at GE Aviation.
“I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of my colleagues all across GE Aviation. You are the best and brightest, working day-in-and-day-out to deliver for the world. It is because of all of you that we can look ahead to this new chapter with such enthusiasm and optimism,” he said.
In a statement included in Tuesday’s press release from GE, Lawrence Culp Jr, the company’s chairman and CEO, said the announcement was a “defining moment for GE, and we are ready.”
“We have a responsibility to move with speed to shape the future of flight, deliver precision health, and lead the energy transition. The momentum we have built puts us in a position of strength to take this exciting next step in GE’s transformation and realize the full potential of each of our businesses,” he said.
But an article posted on the CNN Business site pointed out the company, which was founded by Thomas Edison in 1892, and “was once one of the most successful and powerful conglomerates in history, is officially waving goodbye to a massive behemoth that dominated electricity, lighting, aviation, television, radio, music, appliances, finance and health care.”
