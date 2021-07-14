RICHFORD — Charting your family tree when you’re of Franco-American descent can be rough, namely because people through the generations have a hard time spelling your name.
That’s what happened to Helen Deslauriers, who died 90 years ago on Tuesday, according to her great grandson, Donlon Hurtubise.
“That’s the issue and mystery in genealogy,” said Hurtubise on Tuesday. “That is very much a challenge for the descendants of Franco-Americans is the fact that a lot of it is phonetic renditions and so therefore trying to find out what the actual spelling was and then trace the records back from there is difficult.”
Hurtubise is a retired geologist who lives in Texas. For the past several years he and his brother, Richard, have taken up genealogy as a hobby working to solve the mystery of who their ancestor was and get her name on a family tombstone.
Their work used a combination of traditional research into records, and DNA testing to identify and name Helen Deslauriers, whose moniker has since been engraved next to that of her husband’s, Moses Thebodeau.
The grave is in Richford at the All Saints Cemetery. The family plans to gather later this month to honor Deslauriers’ life at the grave site and to travel around some of the places in Vermont that she frequented, namely Lyndonville.
The family believes that because Deslauriers died during the Great Depression, there might not have been enough funds on hand to add her name to the grave marker, and over time the issue was forgotten.
“There were not a whole lot of vital records or clear census records, but slowly over a few years we put that together, and really what led to a breakthrough … was basically a newspaper obituary we found,” he said. “It provided a tremendous amount of information, and then we also did DNA through all three of the major DNA providers for genetic information, Ancestry, 23 and Me, and My Heritage.”
The brothers plan to publish their work in the Quebec Family History Society Journal, showing the blending of techniques they used. Hurtubise said by telling this story to newspapers he hopes family members will recognize some of the names and perhaps make their own connections.
“I’ve been doing genealogy research for the past several years as a hobby and have done other lines of the family and published two papers on other parts of the family, but this one was a dead end, we didn’t know, so we started going after it,” he said.
Adding Deslauriers’ name to the grave completes her story, he said. As a scientist, he seeks to frame things to better understand them. Genealogy and family trees can help people see where they came from and learn more about their past.
“The migration routes and the history involved in all of this has been very enlightening as well, the whole Franco-American experience in New England, for instance, you go and start exploring some of that, you realize there were actually some conspiracy theories that were out in the late 1800s and as early as 1900s about the church trying to control the New England states by virtue of the Franco-Americans immigrating into the New England area, something I was not aware of at all,” he said.
He sees parallels between that and conspiracy theories about immigration at the southern border today.
It should be noted that Deslauriers’ youngest son was Wilfred T.J. Thebodeau, editor of the Rutland Herald from 1929 to 1936. According to his obituary, he died in 1955 at the age of 60, of a heart attack while driving to work in Worcester, Massachusetts.
It should also be noted that the spelling of Thebodeau has changed over the years. Hurtubise said on the grave it’s Thibideau, which doesn’t match the local church records. Wilfred may have spelled his name Thibodeau, but the family prefers the modern spelling of Thebodeau to be used.
“I knew my grandparents, but I had no knowledge of their parents,” said Hurtubise. “And so I guess basically it’s filling in a mystery, sort of like learning about the universe itself, how did it start, how did it form, where did it come from? Where did I come from?”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.