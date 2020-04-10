Getting the money flowing will be a priority for Vermont’s state and congressional leaders in the coming weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
During a teleconferenced “town hall” meeting on Thursday, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, Rep. Peter Welch, and Gov. Phil Scott were asked, among other things, what their priorities would be going forward.
“I don’t think there’s anybody now who doesn’t think there’s going to be a major piece of legislation when you have projections that unemployment might go up 25% or 30% in the next few months, obviously the federal government is having to do everything it can to protect working families all over this country,” said Sanders.
To slow the spread of the COVID-19, state and federal governments have issued orders resulting in the closing of many businesses and institutions, leading to historic levels of unemployment.
“I don’t have to tell anybody that we are living in a moment of unprecedented difficulty for our state and for the entire country,” said Sanders. “What we’re looking at is obviously a major pandemic with regard to COVID-19 and we’re looking at a massive economic downturn which is resulting in a huge increase of the unemployed. In the last three weeks 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment and that, in that three week period, is more than who filed for unemployment during the entire crash of 2008, and there are fears the unemployment rate could go much higher than we have seen at any time since the Great Depression.”
He said in Vermont, unemployment claims have gone from a few hundred per week to around 15,000 per week.
“I think all of you know that a few weeks ago Congress passed a $2 trillion emergency relief program unprecedented in its size to help workers, to help small business people, to help the elderly, to help all sectors of our society,” said Sanders. “The issue that we’re dealing with right now is implementation. This is a huge program, in some places it is a complicated program, and in Vermont and all over this country we don’t necessarily have the infrastructure to deal with such an increase in people seeking service.”
Michael Harrington, acting commissioner of labor, said the state is working with a vendor, expanding the unemployment call center, and has created a team devoted to working through a backlog of unemployment claims.
“Please know the department is not sitting back and taking this lightly, we have all hands on deck every day trying to figure out how to do better than we did the day before, and with that we can certainly do better and will continue to work through this crisis with everybody to make sure they get the benefits they deserve,” he said.
People should visit the Department of Labor website, labor.vermont.gov/, and click the red banner to file an unemployment claim, said Harrington. They can also call 888-807-7072 or 877-214-3330. If the filing is correct, it should go through quickly, he said, adding that issues with online claims have led to many people having to call, resulting in the backlog.
Sanders, Leahy, and Welch each said that the methods for getting aid money to the people and businesses that need it must be made simpler, this goes for hospitals, farmers, and laid off workers.
“In my view we need to simplify this process,” said Sanders. “Right now the federal government is trying to do everything it can to get money out, but it is very, very complicated. I think it should be simplified. My own view is we can and should be doing what some European countries are doing, what we did for the airline industry in the recent bill, that is a guaranteed continued paycheck for every American worker. I think that’s a simpler process than what we have now.”
He said Medicare should also be allowed to cover all out of pocket expenses related to COVID-19 treatment.
“My big argument I’m making is, get the money out that we have voted for,” said Leahy, adding that he planned to speak with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and others on Friday on how to make that happen. “One of the things I’m pushing hard for is our small hospitals. The governor alerted me to the fact that some of the hospitals, because they cannot do elective surgery during this time because they have to be prepared for COVID cases, that they could go under. But we have funds in there to help them, we have funds for many other small businesses to keep people employed, but it’s not getting out there.”
Welch said he’s concerned for farmers as well as people who need money now because they can’t work due to the pandemic.
“I think we have a big challenge, state and federal, to smooth out, to simplify this process, and not have people run into logjams,” said Welch.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
