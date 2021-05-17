PITTSFORD — A local salvage yard won’t have to seek an operating permit from the town for another five years.
The Select Board, at its May 5 meeting, voted to renew the operating permit for GHR Metal Recycling for a five-year period.
Town Manager John Haverstock said Monday that the yard was operating under a three-year permit from the town. It came up for renewal this year, and this time, the board decided to make it a five-year renewal.
Haverstock said the board had only minor concerns, namely about the color of one of the buildings and the height of some of the scrap piles.
“Those both seem to be relatively minor problems,” he said. “There’s been no issue with regard to how they conduct their operations.”
He said the company can now seek a renewal for its state permit.
At the May 5 meeting, one of GHR’s owners, Justin Grassano, met with the board remotely.
“First and foremost the building is getting painted, I know that was a concern,” he said. “We have a contractor out of Lincoln, his name is Rusty Russell. He’s going to be doing it as he can get to it; all contractors are just crazy busy right now, but it is getting painted and it’s going to be a darker grey color, so it’ll calm down that area a little bit.”
He was asked about the height of some of the scrap piles. According to Grassano, the piles were a little higher than normal because they had to be moved to allow for the state to drill test and monitoring wells. They’ve shrunk by now, he said.
“We’ve moved forward with doing some environmental testing and starting monitoring for cleanup and stuff like that, things in the yard have been getting moved around quite a bit,” he said. “Things are going well, business seems to be picking up, trying to keep things cleaned up and we’re just going to keep plugging away at things.”
Grassano said the indoor work area will be fitted with a heater that burns used motor oil, prompting Haverstock to ask if he could accept some motor oil collected at the town transfer station. According to Haverstock, the town usually transfers the oil to others who need it, but they don’t always need it when the town has it. Grassano said he might consider this, but the oil has to be free of water, anti-freeze, and other additives. He also doesn’t have the ability at the moment to pump the oil out of a container.
He said he was also open to possibly accepting scrap metal from the town transfer station. Haverstock said the station doesn’t take scrap metal right now, as there’s no permit, but one could be obtained. A discussion would also have to take place with transfer station staff about how to accommodate scrap metal.
