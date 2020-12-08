FAIR HAVEN — The Gift of Life Marathon will be set to begin at the American Legion with equipment, volunteers and refreshment. One thing still seems to be in short supply: blood donors.
The blood drive event has been a source of pride locally, especially in the early 2010s when the drive set records for blood donations even though it took place in rural Vermont. For the past few years, the Gift of Life Marathon, or GOLM, has scaled back, with more of a focus on collecting life-saving blood donations over setting or beating records.
This year, the marathon starts today and continues Dec. 16-18. Steve Costello, one of the organizers for GOLM said Dec. 16 is booked, but today’s drive and the ones on Dec. 17 and 18 still have many open slots. He said he is concerned donors are fearful of being exposed to COVID-19.
Mary Brant, external communications manager for the Northern New England American Red Cross, said the end of the year always is a tough time for find donors.
“Right now, the Red Cross needs donors of all types to give to get us through the holiday season,” she said.
In addition to the holidays, which take up a lot of free time, people may be unable to give because of cold and flu season, Brant added.
The pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, is a new stress on the effort to find healthy donors who can provide blood.
Brant reminded people that the Red Cross is regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration, so even before COVID was a factor, they have followed the procedures for safety and infection control.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have followed the directives put out by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and we do that to ensure the health of our donors and our staff,” she said.
Some of the precautions include a temperature check taken before entering the blood drive, whether entering as donors or staff.
Hand sanitizer is available at the drives to be used before entering and to be available inside. Donors are being strongly encouraged to make appointments rather than just walk in and ask to donate.
“This helps the Red Cross in following social distancing guidelines between donors,” she said.
Donors are expected to wear a face mask at the drive. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one available.
Surfaces at the donation site are routinely cleaned, and the staff member collecting blood will be wearing gloves. Items like needles that are used in the actual blood collection are sterile and only used once.
Brant pointed out the holiday season is a very important time to donate.
“The need for blood is constant. This is just a more challenging time of year but it is also such an appropriate time of year during this season of giving to give the gift that matters most, the gift of life. There’s only one source of blood and that is a healthy volunteer donor. I encourage everyone reading this to make time in their busy schedule to share their good health with patients in need,” she said.
The marathon starts today at the Fair Haven American Legion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Dec. 16, GOLM will collect blood at the Rutland American Legion from noon to 5 p.m.; Dec. 17, also at the Rutland American Legion, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last day for GOLM 2020 will be Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center at the campus of the former College of St. Joseph.
This year’s event is in honor of the 100th birthday of longtime volunteer Mary Ojala, of Rutland.
Appointments may be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.