Although about 30 people canceled their appointments to donate blood to the Gift of Live Marathon on Thursday because of the snowstorm, organizers believe this year’s blood donation drive will still meet its goal.
Steve Costello, vice-president at Green Mountain Power and one of the primary organizers for the Gift of Life Marathon, said Thursday afternoon there had been 73 donations during the day, which is 37 short of the Thursday goal of 110.
But the goal on the first day was 65 and 73 donations were collected and on Tuesday, the goal was 70 and 90 donations were collected, leaving 28 extra donations. Today’s goal is 250 and Costello said he believed the drive was “in good shape” to meet the 2020 overall goal today.
“Considering (Thursday’s) weather, that is outstanding,” he said.
Terry Jarrosak, known to his WJJR 98.1 listeners as Terry Jaye, said he was still a little concerned that the blood drive would have to have a “big day” today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rutland Recreation Community Center on the former College of St. Joseph campus. Today is the final day of this year’s Gift of Life blood drive.
Collecting an extra nine donations doesn’t seem like a large number, but the existing goal is for 250 before any extra can be counted toward the deficit.
“I’m hoping that maybe if (Rutlanders) know the chips are down, maybe if they know that the added appointments are available, maybe we can get some walk-ins,” Jaye said.
To support the drive, the American Red Cross has added 35 more donation slots for today, Jaye said.
“If somebody couldn’t make it (Thursday,) maybe they can try to reschedule for (today,)” he said.
In some ways, the 2020 GOLM has echoes of 2010 when it set a record for New England and 2013 when it set a national record. Vermont is a small, rural state, but it still attracted enough donors to stand out nationally.
For 2020, the GOLM had to overcome the pandemic, and with only 4 days to collect blood, a day where a snowstorm prevented much of the access a drive needs.
“(Rutland) is the place that holds the record. If anybody can do this, we can do this as a community,” he said.
Jaye said storms and adversity can bring a community together and he hoped that might inspire people to donate blood today if they can.
“In all the years we’ve had the Gift of Life Marathon, we’re never had a storm like this. It’s crazy,” Jaye said.
Earlier on Thursday, Costello and Jaye were more concerned about the totals for the 2020 GOLM. At least 30 people had canceled their appointments at the Rutland American Legion because of the heavy snow.
Jaye, who was speaking from the American Legion, said he was completely supportive of people who had put their personal safety first.
“We’re getting some walk-ins, but others are having a tough time getting in here. I got stuck on my way in. I have a four-wheel drive, bragged about it on the radio this morning and, of course, I got stuck, so karma got me,” he said with a laugh.
Costello said he knew the storm had an impact on donations on Thursday but added, “We want people to be safe.”
While the GOLM organizers and those working to collect blood donations had requested people make appointments rather than simply walk in, Costello said everyone involved in the drive would do their best to accommodate donors, especially after the American Red Cross added extra slots.
However, Costello said GOLM would still enforce social distancing so he said people should be prepared to have to wait in the lobby and apart from each other to deter the possible spread of COVID-19.
Jaye said Wednesday was a “perfect tsunami of bad things,” but said he was more hopeful for today.
“We’ll have some sunshine. It will look incredible out there tomorrow. It’ll feel like the holidays. My God, Christmas is just around the corner,” he said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.