Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains announced Wednesday that it has suspended all Girl Scout activities, including cookie booth sales, until April 13, as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Ginger Kozlowski, a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the organization’s office, retail stores, and camp properties are closed to visitors.
Troop meetings, community activities, council and other related programs, property rentals, and cookie booths were suspended as of Monday.
The Girl Scouts expect to have more resources on its website, www.girlscoutsgwm.org, later this week.
For all programs and events scheduled before April 13, refunds will be issued and the events, if possible, rescheduled.
