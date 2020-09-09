MENDON — The National Forest Supervisor’s Office should be on National Forest land, according to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
“I always felt bad the supervisor was away from the forest, in fact quite a few miles from the forest,” Leahy said this week. “So I wanted to get a federally owned one, a supervisor’s office that visitors could go to on the National Forest itself.”
To that end, Leahy said he has secured $6 million to build a new Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests Supervisor’s Office off Route 4 in Mendon, replacing the office currently at 231 North Main St. in Rutland.
“This is something that’s been a priority of mine,” said Leahy. “It took years to get it but it’s going to be worthwhile.”
Leahy is vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and a member of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Site preparation for the new facility will begin this month, according to Leahy’s office. VMS Construction, of Rutland City, is the lead contractor.
Ethan Ready,GMNF representative, said in an email Wednesday that the new location doesn’t have an official address yet, but will be roughly in Mendon on the north side of Route 4, 5 miles east of the Route 4 and Route 7 intersection. It’s within 3 miles of a popular trailhead for the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail, right across from Woodward Road.
“We see this as a wonderful opportunity to use existing U.S. Forest Service land and resources to provide additional access to the Green Mountain National Forest while enhancing the quality of our work environment and visitor’s experiences,” stated John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, in an email.
According to Sinclair, the GMNF’s Rutland area headquarters has been in the city limits for 70 years. The need for a new location was identified 20 years ago in a Facilities Master Plan. The current building is not owned by the Forest Service.
“While we will miss many aspects of being in the city of Rutland, we are happy to have a space that we can call our own and tailor to the needs of our employees and the public,” stated Sinclair, adding that the new building will house 65 permanent and seasonal GMNF employees, but won’t be occupied until 2023.
Leahy said the new location will save money in the long run, as the GMNF won’t be paying a lease for a building it doesn’t own, plus the new location will be better suited for showcasing all the local forest has to offer.
Leahy, a Montpelier native and Middlesex resident, said he remembers frequenting the National Forest with his parents, and hearing about the woods from his grandparents.
“This summer our daughter and son-in-law and their two children were staying with us in Vermont and they went out hiking and using the bike trails in the Green Mountain National Forest. This is something that you have to keep protecting, not just for yourself but for future generations,” he said.
Leahy said since he took office in 1975, he’s supported the GMNF growing from 300,000 acres to 400,000 acres. This has helped not only the tourism economy, but the timber industry, among others.
He said it’s important for people to continue working on the preservation and promotion of public land.
The forest supervisor’s new location, he said, will allow for better interaction with forest visitors.
