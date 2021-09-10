MENDON — While most Green Mountain National Forest employees based in Rutland have been working remotely through the pandemic, the office is going completely virtual while its new headquarters is built in Mendon.
The new location is along Route 4 and will be complete in 2023, according to a release from the Forest Service. The lease on the current building at 231 North Main Street ends on Sept. 30.
“We have and will continue to find ways to serve the public and our partners as we make the transition to our new location in Mendon,” stated John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, in a release on Friday “The City of Rutland has been a wonderful host community for many years, and we will miss many aspects of being able to call Rutland home. The delivery of our services might look a little bit different than in past years, but we remain committed to our mission of caring for the land and serving people.”
Services from the Rutland office will remain available online. In-person services are still available at the Manchester, and Rochester district offices.
The mailing address for the Rutland office will be, U.S. Forest Service, Green Mountain and, Finger Lakes National Forests, PO Box 220, Rutland, VT 05702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.