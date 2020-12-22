COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is warning its customers that Christmas Eve could bring high winds and power outages to the region.
The company announced Tuesday that forecasters are saying the warm, wet weather system on its way may also bring one to two inches of rain and cause localized flooding.
“We want customers to be aware of the possibility of outages and heavy rain this storm may bring,” stated Mike Burke, chief of field operations at GMP. “We follow multiple forecasts to be ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible. If winds are strong enough to take down trees and lines, it is so important for customers to stay far away from power lines, and always assume a downed line is still energized and a danger — call us.”
The company cited meteorologist, Roger Hill, who said gusts of up to 50 mpg might be seen Thursday evening.
“Right now, the models show high elevations and along the western slopes of the Green Mountains are where those winds will be strongest,” stated Hill in a GMP release.
The company recommended people have on hand a fully charged cell phone, bottled water, battery powered flashlights, emergency phone numbers, and a plan on what to do if they need to leave their homes. There are more storm safety tips on GMP’s website.
Outages can be reported by calling 888-835-4672 or through GMP’s online tools.
