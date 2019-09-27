On Thursday, during the week of the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations, the president and CEO of Green Mountain Power and one of Vermont’s most prominent climate change activists announced the utility’s staff will divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies.
GMP President and CEO Mary Powell announced the change along with Bill McKibben, an environmentalist and Middlebury College professor in New York City on Thursday.
The pension fund for GMP, which Powell said employs about 500 people, is $180 million. The change will mean the reinvestment of about $13.5 million, leaving the fund 99.2% divested.
The remaining 0.8% is expected be divested by the end of 2020. The utility’s retirement board determined the complete divestiture needed to take place next year to protect retirees.
GMP closed its pension fund to new employees in 2008.
Powell said Friday that it was an “exciting” change, and she was pleased to be able to announce it at a time when so much attention was focused on climate change issues.
“What’s really exciting about it is, of course we expect to, by moving toward the future instead of investing in the past, we really expect to make better financial returns for our employees and do better for the climate,” he said.
By email, McKibben, founder of Vermont environmental activist group 350.org, called the news from GMP a “remarkable development.”
McKibben said the divestment movement began with churches and universities. But a turning point came when the Rockefeller family divested their charities.
“In essence, the original oil fortune turned its back on fossil fuels, and that was a big moment. Now, the first utility — a private company deeply enmeshed in the energy business — has decided to divest its pension funds. To me this means at least two things: One, the financial logic of divestment is now entirely clear — fossil fuels have dramatically underperformed the rest of the market for the last decade, so anyone invested in them is losing money. — and two, the existential danger of climate change is becoming clear even, perhaps especially, in the heart of the energy sector,” McKibben said.
GMP’s retirement board made the decision to divest at its Sept. 5 quarterly meeting. The board’s members include executives and employees, including two members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
In a press release sent by GMP, Tim Watkins, business manager for IBEW Local 300, said union members know the utility’s management is “working to ensure it continues to deliver on what employees have been promised, as the company moves to cleaner investments.”
Powell said the divestiture joined the commitment made by GMP administrators earlier this year to provide 100% carbon-free power by 2025 and 100% renewable power by 2030,.
She said GMP employees had participated in climate change activities during the past week.
“I feel like we have totally reached that point with this (divestiture) decision where it is deep in our DNA in everything we’re doing, our commitment to the climate crisis and providing our customers with cost-effective ways to transform off of carbon. There’s no more important way of doing it than the way we’re investing pension funds,” she said.
Powell said she hoped GMP would inspire other power companies to consider divestiture.
In his email, McKibben noted there was “something ironic” about the fact that GMP had divested even though the Vermont Legislature has not.
“(Vermont Treasurer) Beth Pearce clings to an outdated study purporting to show divestment would cost Vermont money, but all the recent research now shows just the opposite. So Montpelier is losing money and wrecking the planet; it’s odd but also nice that we can turn to our utility for leadership our legislators lack,” he wrote.
McKibben said Powell deserved a lot of credit for the changes GMP is making.
“She seems personally committed to serious change, and her leadership on this is already resonating globally, which is a way of saying my twitter feed absolutely blew up last night when the word went out,” he said.
