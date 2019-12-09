The head of the state’s largest utility has been honored by a publication covering the energy transmission industry.
Mary Powell, chief executive officer of Green Mountain Power, was named Executive of the Year by Utility Dive, according to a release from GMP. The publication highlighted GMP’s work with battery storage as one of its reasons for selecting Powell, who plans to retire at the end of this year.
“This is a tremendous honor for our team, because the innovative work we’ve accomplished here to help customers cut carbon and costs takes ingenuity, grit and strong bonds of cooperation,” said Powell in a release. “I’m so grateful for this honor, and for the teamwork we do for customers here at GMP every day."
Powell has been with the company for 20 years.
According to GMP, in October, over 1,100 of its customers used their “Powerwalls” during a storm that knocked out power all over the state.
“The people and organizations that win the Dive Awards are trailblazers and leaders in their markets," said Davide Savenije, editor-in-chief of Industry Dive. "Their achievements in 2019 are shaping the future of where the latest strategies and trends are going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.