MIDDLEBURY — Two Green Mountain Power linemen were seriously injured Wednesday when a utility pole they were working on broke.
State Police said Josh McLean, 37, of Brandon, was transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center with head and internal injuries. Jared Allen, 25, of Bristol, also suffered head and internal injuries and was taken by Middlebury Rescue to Porter Hospital, then to UVM Medical Center.
Police said they were dispatched at 10:27 a.m. to the area around 390 Blake Roy Road for a reported accident. McLean and Allen were removing phase three lines from a utility pole and were sending equipment to the ground when the pole broke at its base, falling over a vehicle, where it broke again. Allen landed on the ground beside the pole, while McLean had the pole land partly on top of him.
Other GMP employees helped them while Middlebury Technical Rescue and the Salisbury Fire Department were summoned. The rescue squad stabilized both men until they could be transported.
Both workers were wearing proper safety equipment at the time, but were 50 feet in the air when the pole broke. Police said there appeared to have been some internal damage done to the pole which led to it breaking. The incident is still being investigated.
