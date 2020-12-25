PROCTOR — The town and Green Mountain Power are in a legal dispute about the value of the power company’s hydro facility.
A property’s value affects what its owner pays on it for tax purposes.
According to a Board of Civil Authority decision dated Sept. 25, Green Mountain Power filed an appeal to a previous BCA decision filed on Aug. 3. A hearing on the matter was held Aug. 19, and recessed to Sept. 16. The Sept. 25 decision by the BCA upheld its valuation of the facility at $14,915,800.
According to an email from Town Manager Greg Maggard on Tuesday, GMP had argued the facility is only worth $9,214,500.
According to the BCA’s decision, it based its figures off what it claims is the facility’s increased capacity for electricity generation, stating the plant had one turbine when bought and now has three. Also, it said the state’s models were too generic to properly value the facility, and that an in-depth assessment using modern approaches had not been done recently. That same document from the BCA outlined GMP’s arguments to the contrary.
Rutland civil court records show that GMP, through its attorney, John Kennelly, of Rutland, filed an appeal with the court on Oct. 21. There’s a status conference scheduled for at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 in the main courtroom for “Green Mountain Power HYDRO Facility v. Town of Proctor.”
Draft minutes from a Select Board meeting held Monday show the Select Board hired attorney Eric Maher to represent it in the case. The minutes say the board considered attorney Robert Fletcher as well. Both attorneys came recommended to the board.
“Because it’s on appeal I can’t get into specifics, but what I can say is, we are protecting customers from increased costs as the assessment was not based on sound assumptions, and we want to protect our customers from that,” said Kristin Kelly, a GMP spokeswoman.
