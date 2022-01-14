With greater food insecurity and inflation driving up the cost of food, organizers of this year’s Green Mountain Power Food Challenge are hoping to collect $35,000 in donations, beating a record set in 2019.
The challenge, which benefits the Rutland Community Cupboard, began Thursday and will run through the end of February.
Organizers are hoping to surpass the almost $29,000 raised in 2019 that included $4,000 in matching funds from GMP. This year, GMP has promised to add $10 to every individual donation made.
The GMP Food Challenge, which encouraged teams, clubs, groups, individuals and organizations to collect food items and drop them off at the cupboard, went digital as result of COVID-19 in 2019, and now collects monetary donations that go directly to the community cupboard.
Rebekkah Stephens, executive director of the Rutland Community Cupboard, said the donations of funds over food items was valuable because the organization has strong buying power and can buy from the Vermont Food Bank for “a lot less than you would be able to go out and purchase at retail.”
With some grocery stores running low on certain items, officials at the Community Cupboard may have access to items that are not easily obtained by the average customer. She said because the service doesn’t rely on retail grocery stores as a supplier, the donations of money, allowing them to purchase items customers need, lessens the stress on retail stores that won’t have to provide items for customers as well as for donations.
Steve Costello, a GMP vice president and organizer of the event, said that if the goal is reached, “it will be like the community donating more than $100,000 in food.”
“It’s amazing to me what people in this community are willing to do for their neighbors. People may have all kinds of other things going on in their lives but when the chips are down, Rutland County residents come through over and over and over again,” he said.
Stephens pointed out the Rutland Community Cupboard does not impose demographic restrictions and helps families from throughout Rutland County.
“What we are seeing is an average of 50 to 55 new families a month, and that has been ongoing for about seven months now and it is not letting up,” she said. The shelf already was serving 550 to 600 families a month.
In the last two days, there have been seven new families that needed the services provided by the food shelf.
Stephens said a story she’s hearing frequently is that families, especially large families, are finding themselves facing food insecurity they thought they never would because the working members of the family have paychecks that have remained stable but inflation is raising the cost of food.
“We’re seeing families that would never even thought to have come to a food shelf before and are now needing us, and we don’t anticipate that need to decrease anywhere in the near future,” she said.
Terry Jarrosak, who many know as “Terry Jaye,” the on-air name he used until his recent retirement from Catamount Radio’s WJJR, is working through social media and his network of friends and colleagues to support the effort.
In a statement, Jarrosak urged anyone in a position to help to make a donation.
“The greater-Rutland community rallies when a challenge is at hand, and feeding our neighbors is a significant challenge right now,” he said.
Stephens reminded area residents that the Rutland Community Cupboard at 165 River St., is open and allowing people to shop inside using COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We are making sure that they have access to the cupboard safely so they can choose the items they need,” she said.
The hours are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Tuesday and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
She added the community cupboard also participates in Everyone Eats, which benefits residents experiencing food insecurity, farmers and restaurants. The program works with local restaurants to buy prepared meals, often made with products supplied by area farmers, and provides them to people in need of a healthy meal.
Stephens said Rutland Community Cupboard also has agreements with farms in the area to provide locally sourced meat, bread and organic vegetables.
Contributions may be made by check or online donation. The community cupboard is a nonprofit. Checks may be sent to Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St. You may also visit rutlandcommunitycupboard.org/fundraising-efforts.html to make a secure donation online.
The food shelf can be reached at 747-6119.
