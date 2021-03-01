COLCHESTER — The state’s largest electric utility is hosting an online meeting for its customers Wednesday.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m., according to Green Mountain Power. People will be able to virtually meet the company’s leaders and ask questions about its multi-year regulation plan, performance measures, programs, and climate plan.
GMP will also discuss its Integrated Resource Plan, which it will file with the Public Utility commission in December, as it is required to do every three years.
The biannual meetings are normally held in person at a GMP district office, but are being done remotely because of the pandemic.
The meeting can be attended by visiting the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GreenMountainPower/
