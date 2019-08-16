COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is warning people about a phone scam in which scammers pretend to be from the power company and threaten to shut off the customers power if they don’t pay money immediately.
“We got flooded with calls starting this afternoon - customers alerting us, and wanting to let other customers know that a scammer is calling Vermonters,” said Mary Morris, manager of customer care for Green Mountain Power, in a statement Thursday. “GMP does not threaten immediate shut off, or demand immediate payment by credit card or pre-paid cards. If someone does this - it is a scam.”
The company said anyone who gets such a phone call should hang up immediately. Do not give the caller payment or personal information, don’t engage the caller and don’t call the number back. People can call GMP’s customer service line at 888-835-4672 to report the scam call. Also, they can contact the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.
