The 2020 Gift of Life Marathon appears to have met and exceeded its overall goal for blood donations, according to organizer Steve Costello.
On Thursday, the drive was nine donations short of its three-day goal of 245 after 236 donations had been collected during the first three days of the four-day event.
The Thursday snowstorm on seemed to have an effect with donations that day short by 73.
Costello said Friday evening he didn’t have the final numbers, but Friday’s goal was 250 donations and at least 270 pints had been collected. Costello said that meant the drive, which had overperformed on the first two days, would meet its goal for Friday and for the four-day Gift of Life Marathon.
The total goal for 2020 was 495 donations.
This year’s drive was dedicated as a birthday celebration for Mary Ojala, who turned 100 last year. Ojala, of Rutland, was a longtime volunteer at Rutland blood drives before stepping down, and the American Red Cross named her the longest serving volunteer in the Northern New England area.
“I’m so thankful for all the birthday wishes and all the blood donors. I’m proud to be part of this community and so appreciative of my friends, family and community for supporting the drive, especially given the massive snowstorm people are still digging out from. This made turning 100 incredibly meaningful,” she said.
Before the drive, Ojala said anyone who wanted to mark her birthday should do so by donating blood.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.