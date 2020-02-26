With two county positions opening in the next month, the Rutland County Republican Committee met on Saturday to choose nominees to present to Gov. Phil Scott.
Because Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Bernard and Assistant Judge David Lewis were both elected as Republicans, Scott will take nominations from the county’s Republicans to choose the successor.
A news release sent by Terry Burke, chairwoman of the Rutland County Republican Committee, said three candidates for the sheriff’s spot and two for the judge’s spot had been identified.
All three candidates for sheriff have law-enforcement experience. David Fox is Benard’s chief deputy.
Earlier this month, Benard said Fox had stepped up to learn a lot about the department after he told his deputies he wanted to plan for a smooth succession.
William Humphries is the chief of police in Fair Haven.
Former Rutland City police officer and the first leader of Project VISION Scott Tucker is the third candidate. He is the town manager for Wilmington.
Benard is one of the other candidates for judge while the other is Donald Chioffi, who has retired as a teacher and a businessman.
Chioffi said on Tuesday that while he was a member of the Vermont House of Representatives, he served on the judiciary committee.
A sheriff and an assistant judge serve four-year terms in Vermont but whoever is appointed by Scott would serve until the next election for those offices in 2022. If the appointee wanted to stay on, he would have to run for office and win the election.
Benard said earlier this month that he had decided to retire after being sheriff for 16 years because the stress of the job. He said he still enjoyed being sheriff but wanted to leave before that changed.
Lewis did not respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday. The release from the RCRC said Lewis had been an assistant judge since 2011.
Lewis’ resignation is effective March 1 while Benard’s is effective March 15.
Burke said that while four people with law-enforcement experience had shown interest in the sheriff’s position, by Saturday, one name had been withdrawn. All three who showed an interest in taking over the sheriff’s role were nominated and both people who showed an interest in the judge’s position were nominated.
Rebecca Kelley, communications director for Scott’s office, confirmed the nominations had been received on Monday.
She said by email there was no specific deadline for the appointment.
“Our staff will be reviewing those recommendations and then they’ll go through an interview and vetting process. It is difficult to predict a timeline but we’ll move forward as expeditiously as the process allows,” she said.
An assistant judge has certain administrative duties that involve overseeing the upkeep of the the courtrooms in which they serve and preparing a county budget. They also serve a judicial function as “finders of fact” in some civil and family cases alongside the sitting judges in those courts. That position is the source of the common nickname for the position of “side judge,” according to the Vermont Association of County Judges website.
Saturday’s meeting took place in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library.
The release said Terry Williams, chairman of the Poultney GOP Committee, said it was “encouraging” to be at the Saturday meeting.
“We’re building a great team. Proud to be part of it,” he said.
