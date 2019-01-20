In the true spirit of the old west, Skip Gorman’s fiddle music is rich with a western flavor evocative of campfires and vast country. It's his trademark style, and after Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx discovered his music, she sent him a package with all of her books signed, and wrote this description of his music: “The lonesome ache that is in the core of Skip Gorman’s voice and fiddling fits close to the bones of the slope country, the rough breaks, the bunchgrass high plains. These traditional cowboy songs, unadorned, openly sad, sometimes lively or gritty, carry the distance and solitude of the West in them.” “She chooses words like a diamond cutter,” Gorman said in a recent interview. “Sometimes you can feel sad and forlorn but still uplifted. That’s the beauty of music. It soothes the soul.” This year Gorman is part of the popular Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, now in its second decade, with music and dance this year on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28, at the Brattleboro Music Center. The unique event not only showcases local and regional musicians representing the best of a variety of northern musical traditions including Celtic, Scottish, and French Canadian, it also hosts workshops, panels, pub sings and more. On Saturday evening, regional musicians Gorman and Josée Vachon are two of the talented musicians in the lineup. Gorman is transfixing on the fiddle, but what's often referred to as a cowboy feel in his music has more to do with history than actual horseback-riding cowboys. "I’m 68 years old, I’m not going to go out there and blast around, get bucked off horses now,” he joked. “It’s nice to keep a handle on the older styles. It’s like keeping your feet on the ground. I like to keep exploring the past to see where the future’s going.” Celtic fiddle is at the root of the music he plays and has worked at for years, but his “main thing is old-time cowboy songs and bluegrass mandolin.” He’ll be performing with contra and family dance musician Gordon Peery. They don’t play together often, but are good friends who have been collaborating off and on for 20 years. “I try to play a mix,” Gorman said. “My style is not just Irish or Cape Breton (or) French-Canadian style — New England style is kind of a mishmash of all of that.” In a whimsical blend of French and English, there’s a playfulness behind Vachon's velvety voice that reviewers have called, “spirited, moving and just plain fun,” and, “a voice (that) melts your heart.” Born in Québec and raised in Maine, Vachon has been sharing her Franco-American upbringing for over 25 years through traditional and contemporary folk songs from Québec and Acadia and through her own compositions. “My process has always been creating a working melody at the piano and then a legal pad, trying to write lyrics to fit, more or less,” Vachon said by email. “Once I’m happy with lyrics, the melody might vary slightly as I begin to sing it and make it mine. I’ve been lucky to have been able to fill a niche in New England since my college days.” Don't miss Gorman and Vachon and a roster of other talented musicians at the festival. Brattleboro Music Center The Brattleboro Music Center presents Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28, at the BMC’s new home at 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro. For schedule, tickets or information, call 802-257-4523, or go online to www.bmcvt.org.
