Grace Church has selected an interim minister.
The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace started Aug. 10 with her first sermon at Grace Church being Sunday. She previously served at the First Congregational Church of Wakefield, New Hampshire.
“I still wanted to be in the New England area,” Wallace said Thursday. “This church, I was very enticed because of its history and its history with music, and its history in the community, and it just sounded like this would be fun.”
Grace Church is part of the United Church of Christ denomination. Its previous pastor of 15 years, John Weatherhogg, and his wife, Assistant Pastor Tracy Weatherhogg, stepped down in September.
Wallace said when churches find themselves in need of new pastors, because the selection process is a long one, they reach out to a regional conference which in turn matches them with possible interim pastors. Interim pastorship is a specialty within the clergy.
“We’re just starting our journey,” said Wallace. “All churches are unique, and I’m always pleasantly surprised that they’re not as different as they think they may be. Churches are made of people and people are very diverse and people can also be very much the same.”
Her role as interim pastor will see her act as a guide for the church, helping it review its history, standing in the community, connection with the denomination, its vision and mission statement, and to help it reflect on its past and future.
“I don’t look for problem areas and things that need fixing. I really focus on appreciative inquiry and getting people to remember how well they are and what they have done,” she said. “What is usually always happening, people are grieving the loss of the last pastor, people are anxious about what’s going to happen, and all of those grief processes that happen in the rest of our lives happen in the church life, too.”
Interim pastorships last anywhere between 18 and 36 months, she said. Before New Hampshire, she completed two in Arizona.
“I am an African-American female raised in the Black Baptist tradition leading in a predominantly white progressive denomination,” she said in a news release. “I am here because I know God created us to die empty, filled with knowledge that God’s love was shared and emptied in many places and with many people.”
Grace Church has about 500 people in its congregation.
Greg Ellis, president of the Church Council, said the council appointed a search committee who worked with the conference to solicit potential interim pastors.
“Alberta’s résumé was spot on and exactly what we needed for our church,” he said.
He said Grace Church is among the oldest in the city and possibly the state.
“Probably the most important feature we were looking for was somebody who could take a pulse of the church to find out where we are headed and what kind of church we want to be,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.