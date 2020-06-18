Grace Congregational UCC plans to reopen for worship on June 28.
The church council voted June 15 to begin reopening the church in a phased manner, an approach "designed to provide sufficient opportunity to operate first in an environment of reduced density and contact."
Church leaders expect incremental changes to allow increased attendance over time while protecting everyone's health and safety.
Small church groups, of 25 or fewer members, have been meeting at the church since June 17.
Worship will resume in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
For small group meetings and worship services, social distancing will be required and participants will need to wear a mask or face shield.
A cleaning protocol is in place that meets state standards, and rooms will be cleaned between meetings.
The Rev. Holly Ross Noble, interim minister, will preach. Alastair Stout, minister of music, will provide music.
Worship services will be available online at www.gracechurchvt.org
