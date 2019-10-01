KILLINGTON — This year’s World Cup at Killington Ski Resort will feature free music by Grace Potter, Twiddle, Recycled Percussion, and DJ Logic.
The announcement was made at the Killington Pico Area Association’s annual meeting Monday. Mike Solimano, Killington Ski Resort's president and general manager, also announced new offerings from the Woodward Mountain Park brand.
The World Cup is set for Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Last year, the event drew nearly 40,000 women's alpine skiing enthusiasts, breaking the previous year’s record by about 5,000. Recycled Percussion, which was featured on the show “America’s Got Talent”, will play Nov. 29. Grace Potter is set to play Nov. 30 after the second run, DJ Logic will play between runs, while Twiddle will play between runs Dec. 1, according to a schedule released by the resort.
“We’ve had the Woodward Wrecktangle, we’ve had that a couple of years, that’s been successful, that’s at several locations around the country. That was kind of our foray into Woodward," said Solimano on Monday to a crowd of a few hundred people. “Last year, we rolled out Peace Park, took Dreammaker and changed it from its normal trail to be more of a flow-type trail, and also used the superpipe at the bottom. I think that’s been well-received.”
Woodward is a brand owned by POWDR, the resort’s parent company.
According to a statement released by POWDR, new Woodward Mountain Parks will come to its resorts in Killington, Copper Mountain Resort and Eldora in Colorado, Mount Bachelor in Oregon and Boreal Mountain in California.
Solimano said the Woodward offerings will help young people get involved in winter sports.
Chris Gunnarson, senior vice president of youth development for POWDR, said he’s been with the company for about a year and a half, during which time the Woodward brand has been reimagined.
He said the brand exists to “empower and inspire the next generation of action sports.”
Most of the new Woodward attractions will be centered around Ramshead.
“We’re thinking about this next generation that’s looking for constant stimulation and short attention spans, and people who want to spend time with their kids but they don’t always want to be in a park - we’re thinking about newcomers to the sport, skiers and snowboarders, kids and grownups, we’re trying to find new ways to pull people into the sport, new ways to teach and grow,” he said.
The additions will allow for a progressive style of learning snow sports, he said, adding that details and updates will be available at worldofwoodward.com.
Two covered carpet conveyors will be added near Ramshead to make using the Woodward Park setup easier, Gunnarson said.
“Woodward’s mission to empower and inspire the next generation aligns with our vision to offer unique experiences in amazing places,” Solimano said in the printed statement. “Having Woodward Mountain Parks at Killington is a natural fit, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this new evolution in terrain parks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.