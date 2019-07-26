Efforts by the Rutland County State's Attorney's Office to stop domestic violence got an upgrade recently through a federal grant that supports a full-time domestic violence prosecutor and investigator.
Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh and Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, have taken on those respective roles.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County State's Attorney, said the dedicated roles are important because domestic violence is “such a unique crime.”
“I think for most people, if someone hits them, it's easy to walk away or to call the police and react. When it's a loved one that's hitting you, I think that people experience shame. Maybe they think that they've done something that's caused the behavior. I hear from victims all the time that they didn't report it because they kept believing the abuser would change. Maybe they have a pretty nice life from the outside and they don't want people to know what's really going on because it's embarrassing. There's tons of emotions that exist with this crime that I don't think exist with other crimes so I think trying to understand folks who have been victims of domestic violence is a full-time job,” she said.
The dedicated positions aren't new. When Kennedy took office four years ago, she applied to the Department of Justice program for funding through the Violence Against Women Act.
But while her office received grants, they were for a part-time prosecutor, positions filled by deputy attorneys Ian Sullivan followed by Travis Weaver, and a part-time investigator.
When Kennedy reapplied, she was given grants to make the positions full-time. She said on Thursday that she reached out to the county's police departments for an available investigator before Rutland City volunteered Maguire, who now dedicates 20 hours a week to domestic violence cases.
Taking the position as the domestic violence prosecutor, Raleigh brings her past experience working as a victim advocate in Windsor County.
“It was just a lifetime of experience and knowledge that I gained doing that job for three years, learning how to meet people where they're at, how to talk to people about things that are extremely private. … The major issue that I can identify as a prosecutor and when I was a victim advocate for victims of domestic violence is that they feel a tremendous amount of shame. Shame that they are with someone who would do this to them, shame that they put up with it for so long, shame that they don't always have the strength to stand up in a court of law and identify what happened to them and tell their story,” she said.
Raleigh credits a feminist legal theory course she took while getting her law degree at Villanova University for learning how to incorporate women's autonomy into prosecution.
She said she understood that victims, who she pointed out aren't always women but women are the most frequent victims, contact police when the violence and fear become overwhelming.
But over time, the victims realize the abuser may be someone they loved, someone who provides needed financial support or just someone whose life is intertwined with theirs.
“The idea that they're going to be responsible for that person facing punishment, and whether that's incarceration or probation or anything in between, that's a very hard and heavy weight for people to deal with,” Raleigh said.
Raleigh said her office was well-supported by local law-enforcement agencies, Rutland County victims rights advocates Naomi Ross and Shea McGee and the presence of the NewStory Center.
But she acknowledged what she's doing is challenging work.
Raleigh said a prosecutor working on a domestic violence case soon learns that there's no guarantee of how a victim may testify on any given day, even if the victim had been cooperative in the past.
“What I experience now as the prosecutor for these cases is a lot of the weight and hardship, but it comes in the form of, 'How do I navigate the confines of the law, seek justice for this person and for the community, because that's who I represent, and also how do I give this individual, who is ultimately the person most affected by this crime, the ability to call the shots in their own life?' So how do I deal with it? … Somebody has to do this work, so if it's not me, it's someone else, and why not me,” she said.
Raleigh said she “somewhat anticipates that the burnout will be fast.”
“But while I'm doing this job, I'm committed to doing this job the best that I can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.