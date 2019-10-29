The deadline for agencies to sign up for a new program that could provide up to $15,000 in planning grant funding and up to $300,000 in implementation funding is Friday.
In other states, the program, supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and other donors, was known as the Working Cities Challenge. But coming to Vermont for the first-time this year, the title reflects the nature of the Green Mountain State and has become the Working Communities Challenge, or WCC.
In a letter explaining the application process, organizers of the program described it as a “grant opportunity to strengthen Vermont’s rural towns, regions and small cities.”
“The WCC supports cross-sector teams working collaboratively to build strong economies and healthy communities by changing the way systems work to benefit residents, especially residents with low incomes,” the letter reads.
Some of the organizations that have already shown an interest in learning more about the grant program include the city of Rutland, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, the United Way of Rutland County, VELCO, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company and MKF Properties.
In order for an application to be considered, a letter of intent must be submitted by Friday. But an application for one of the six planning grants of up to $15,000 that are expected to be awarded next year must be submitted by Dec. 13.
There are five criteria that will be used to judge the applications to decide which will receive one of three, or possibly four, implementation grants of up to $300,000.
The application should articulate a shared vision and a goal that will create real change and lasting impact; focus on helping low-income residents; explain the composition of the team expected to implement the project; demonstrate how the project has the capacity to affect long-lasting, positive change; and advocated for the abilities of the management teams involved to reach their goals.
The projects must serve a community with at least 6,000 residents. Nine communities have been identified as having “priority,” including Rutland, which have at least 6,000 residents. Other priority communities can apply by either partnering with other priority communities of another municipality so that every town, no matter how small, may potentially apply.
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, has acted as the local contact in Rutland County. He said one of the reasons he took an interest was that all of the almost 30 “priority” communities have a higher poverty level than the Vermont or United States average.
Donahue added the WCC officials were looking for something that would have long-term benefits for low-income Vermonters.
“They’re really looking at kind of a 10-year plan, something that’s going to have a longer-lasting impact or systems change for a longer vision (than the usual plan.) Those will be the more compelling applications. It’s almost an expectation for funding,” he said.
Donahue said he expected the city of Rutland or the town of Bennington, both served by BROC, were likely to have compelling applications.
After an Oct. 2 presentation at Rutland Free Library, Donahue said he expected many of the agencies that might apply were aware of the deadline coming on Friday.
“The other thing, besides the low-income aspect of this, that to me is exciting, is the Boston Fed is an incredible resource. This is the first time they’ve ever approached Vermont and said, ‘We’re going to let you tap into our immense resources for community development.’ It’s a pretty big deal actually,” he said.
Donahue said those resources, like gathered data or access to experts, would be a boon to those who apply to the WCC whether they’re chosen for funding or not.
Calls to representatives of the Federal Reserve Back of Boston on Tuesday were not returned before deadline.
More information about the WCC in Vermont can be found online at bostonfed.org/workingcities/vermont/process/index.htm#
