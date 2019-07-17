PROCTOR — The town hopes to receive just less than $15,000 to improve Proctor Skating Rink, making it safer and hopefully more temperature controlled.
At its July 8 meeting, the Select Board heard from Megan Cannucci and Greg King, members of the Proctor Parks and Recreation Committee. Cannucci is the committee’s chairman, according to the town website.
Cannucci and King outlined the town’s application to the Mortimer Proctor Trust for $14,537. In the application are plans to improve the interior of the ice rink building. After their explanation, the board voted unanimously to submit it.
“We did put a bunch of bids out to try to get some things, we want to rearrange the countertop, replace that, and the skate storage area,” King said. He said the problem with the skate storage rack is that modern skates, being made from less malleable, synthetic materials, don’t fit into the storage slots as well as older, leather skates.
The renovation plan involves moving a countertop as well, so there’s less congestion.
“When you have a bunch of people coming in, people leaving with winter coats, the little hallway where the door is, is a traffic jam,” said King.
Canucci said the renovation will also address safety concerns. She said she was working at the counter over the winter and some of the skates were stored above her head.
“And as you’re pulling them down, and there’s kids or other people on the other side of the counter, that was a huge safety issue for me,” she said. “But also you’ve got people coming in, people going out, people getting skates and snacks all at the same time, and it was so congested.’
The skate storage rack they want to put in will hold all of the rink’s 220 skates and are designed to protect the skate blades as well.
Also, the renovations call for some upgrades to temperature controls.
“We did ask for a heat and cooling pump if that’s something, now that it’s open year-round,” Cannucci said.
The application to the trust fund indicates more summer events are in the works for the rink facility.
“You can’t do a movie night or games in there right now, it’s just so hot,” Cannucci said. Events later at night aren’t so warm, but the pump, which she said is energy efficient, will broaden the range of activities at the rink.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Town Manager Stan Wilbur said the Mortimer Proctor Trust is named after Mortimer Proctor, an early president of Vermont Marble Company, which figures prominently into the town’s history. He said the fund is managed by People’s United Bank and awards grants to Proctor nonprofits like the town and churches. The fund releases awards twice a year, in January and July. The deadline for this application is July 31 with award announcements expected in August. A committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the bank.
Wilbur said the town received a grant for the town pool last year.
