A program that aids those doing medical research on populations in northern, rural New England has been awarded another $20 million to continue its efforts for another five years.
The New England Clinical and Translational Research Network was established five years ago with a $20 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The network’s foundations are between the University of Vermont, the MaineHealth Institute for Research, and the University of Southern Maine; however, it covers New Hampshire, as well.
“This is a program that is a resource for supporting clinical and translational investigations to address the health and health care challenges of rural northern New England,” said Gary Stein, principal investigator and UVM chair of biochemistry, on Monday “It is a partnership between Vermont and Maine and it engages New Hampshire as well, so it covers the entire contiguous northern rural New England region."
The program is designed to provide resources to those doing health research in rural areas where those resources are hard to come by, be they technical assistance or community outreach.
“Prior to the pandemic we were very interested in prevention, treatment and survivorship of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, addiction — that isn’t a pandemic, it’s an epidemic — but we had a number of studies covering these particular problems in rural northern New England communities,” said Stein.
After the pandemic hit, the network assisted studies looking at people’s reluctance to get tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, as well as the impacts of so-called “long COVID.”
One of the efforts the network helped with, he said, was the creation of a rapid COVID-19 test that produced results in minutes as opposed to hours.
“We’ve got to think beyond COVID and we have to restore the momentum in disease prevention, treatment and survivorship, because we went from a mode of increasing our effectiveness before the pandemic in prevention and we went into a survival mode, surviving COVID,” he said. “Now, we have to get back into the mindset of how we address preventing chronic disease and surviving it.”
There’s a great deal of research to be done on food insecurity, addiction and other long-running challenges, he said.
“In just a few years, we are seeing the impact that access to clinical research has on rural communities,” stated Dr. Clifford Rosen, the network’s principal investigator and director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Research at MaineHealth. “This new grant will help us build on this success and do more to address health equity and disparities encountered by at-risk populations.”
Stein said the network also is working with the Vermont Department of Health on vaccine hesitancy.
“Our state’s diverse population and geography require a commitment of will and resources to ensure health equity is not just a priority, but is established as the foundation for public health in Vermont,” stated Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “This substantial grant will help provide the resources needed for the work to reduce health disparities in our rural and urban areas. We look forward to continued work with NNE-CTR and community partners to protect and promote the health of all Vermonters.”
