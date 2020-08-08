Applications are being accepted for grants from Operational Relief Grant program, which has $12 million in federal funding that will be distributed to help mitigate the losses suffered by child care providers for losses suffered as consequence of the pandemic.
Services that would be eligible to be awarded a grant include child care and afterschool programs, summer day camps, parent child centers and agencies that provide services for what the Department for Children and Family (DCF) call local Children’s Integrated Services.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said he and the staff of his administration were “so grateful to the child care workers and programs who have stepped up to provide critical services to children and their families throughout this crisis.”
After Scott declared a state of emergency, he issued a number of orders designed to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19. On March 17, he ordered child care centers in the state to close down with the exception of centers that were asked to stay open to provide care for the children of essential workers like medical care providers and first responders.
The grants announced Friday are specifically intended to help child care programs offset pandemic-related expenses and losses.
Sheila Duranleau, senior policy and operations manager for DCF, said she didn’t believe the grant were closed to municipal or school related programs but said DCF would have to review the specifics from the application to be sure an individual program qualified.
A successful application must demonstrate the request is related to the COVID response. Duranleau said a grant may be awarded if the applicant demonstrates a financial loss to the program caused by the pandemic or expenses that are greater than other years because of products or materials purchased because of COVID.
“For instance, if a program usually spends $500 a month on cleaning but they spent $1,000 on cleaning because they cleaned more often in order to provide a safe environment, then they could apply for the difference between what they usually spend and what they spent,” she said.
Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, a nonprofit that advocates for the goal of making child care safe and affordable for all Vermonters, said the $12 million in grants was “so sorely needed.”
“Financial resources right now are absolutely necessary right now to support child care,” she said. “Many of these programs have been open and offering safe care and education for kids, which also supports their family’s ability to work, as we well know, at the same time. A lot of them have been open throughout the whole pandemic, allowing essential workers to support our state’s public health.”
Richards said child care is “absolutely essential” and was already difficult, expensive and undervalued work, even before it needed to be done while taking extra steps to prevent the spread of a highly-contagious virus.
“Like schools, child care programs need more resources to operate safely right now but unlike schools, child care program are not ensured public funding so a grant program like this is absolutely necessary at this moment,” she said.
Child care centers have stayed open through “creativity, selflessness (and) ingenuity,” Richards added.
Richards said she hoped the pandemic had made it clear child care is an essential service that needs to be supported as the foundation for families’ economic health and children’s educational and social development.
Staff at Let’s Grow Kids have reviewed the grant program and Richards said their early concerns are that it currently only covers expenses through October when the pandemic is expected to continue past that date and that the applications may be “onerous” to complete for staff who are already overwhelmed with caring for kids under unprecedented circumstances.
The state has already provided financial supports like stipends for child care providers during the summer, tuition stabilization funds and incentives for child care centers serving the children of essential workers.
Grant applications are open through Aug. 26 and award notices are expected by Sept. 11.
DCF, in collaboration with Building Bright Futures, will host a live informational webinar on the grant application process for owners and administrators of child care programs on Tuesday. There will next week be an event next week specifically to help staff from parent child centers and children’s integrated services’ fiscal agents learn about the grant process.
Visit dcf.vermont.gov/covid19-relief-grants for more information about the grant program, including the application, frequently asked questions and webinar registration and recording.
