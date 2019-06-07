Former Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union Superintendent Judith Pullinen might come out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union while the district searches for a new leader, according to Matt Branchaud, chairman of the GRCSU board and the Rutland Town School board.
In a meeting Monday evening, the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union board voted to offer the interim job to Judith Pullinen, though Branchaud said he hasn't spoken with her since then, and the contract has yet to be finalized.
With Superintendent Debra Taylor's intended departure a year before her contract expires, Branchaud said the district has started its nationwide search with the assistance of a job search coordinator through the Vermont School Board Association.
Branchaud said the decision to offer Pullinen the position was easy, given her experience in her own district and in the early days of the GRCSU merger, and she won't be alone in her new capacity.
A new assistant superintendent will come on board as well: Lisa Mattison, principal at the Wells Village School, will relocate to her new capacity effective July 1, and Wells is on the lookout for a new principal, Branchaud said.
The Washington Central Supervisory Union Board voted May 29 to hire Taylor as the district’s interim superintendent. Taylor will oversee another merger of a new supervisory union made up of Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, effective July 1, with Taylor starting in her new capacity on July 15.
“We are delighted to welcome Debra to our school system — her deep expertise and strong track record make her a great fit to help WCSU through a challenging transition and to lead us in providing the best possible education and outcomes for the students of Washington Central,” WCSU Board Chairman Matthew DeGroot wrote in an email shortly after the hearing.
“It is a bittersweet transition as I've completed in eight years here,” Taylor said in a phone interview on Friday. Speaking about WCSU, she said, “I'm looking forward to being able to move their schools forward.”
Taylor said the transition would allow for a closer vicinity to family, some of whom live in Quebec.
Taylor originally came to the Rutland Central Supervisory Union in 2011 which merged with the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union to form the current Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union last year.
The job should be a familiar one for Taylor, who came to what was then the Rutland Central Supervisory Union in 2011 and helped guide its merger with the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union into the Greater Rutland County district.
Even without the merger, the last couple of years have been busy for Taylor. Rutland Central’s budget was one of several defeated in 2017. Last year, federal immigration disputes held up grant money for the hiring of two new school resource officers and a new teacher contract for the merged district hasn't been finalized yet.
But Branchaud said things are looking up.
“We are making progress,” Branchaud said. “We have an upcoming meeting next week. ... We expect things to flow rather smoothly here (going forward).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.