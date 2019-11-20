The search for a new superintendent is underway at the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
Interim Greater Rutland County Superintendent Judith Pullinen said Wednesday interviews are being done in two phases. The first round has begun and consists of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union’s “executive committee” conducting interviews with candidates.
The executive committee consists of the chairs from the board serving the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, Well Springs Unified Union School District, Rutland Town School District and Ira School District.
Pullinen said the committee doesn’t have a hard timeline for sending candidates to be interviewed by the full GRCSU board, nor does it have a set number of candidates it wants to forward. She said the committee will likely send as many as it feels would make good options.
She said the position has been advertised in a publication put out by the American Association of School Administrators as well as School Spring, a job search website geared towards the education field. The School Spring posting can be found at bit.ly/1120school.
“The successful candidate will have proven leadership experience, the ability to work with administration, faculty, staff and boards in an open and collaborative manner, and the ability to implement best practices across all schools,” reads part of the job description.
Some of the minimum requirements are: A master’s degree in educational administration or a related field, progressive managerial experience, exceptional motivational abilities, being familiar with the state’s educational system, and having a Vermont superintendent of schools license.
Pullinen said the ads have drawn a fair number of candidates to choose from.
The previous superintendent was Debra Taylor, who left in spring to take a job as superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union.
Pullinen had been ready to retire and was asked to take the reins while Taylor’s replacement was sought. She said Wednesday she’s a life-long Vermont resident with over 20 years of school administration experience. Pullinen was superintendent at the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union and worked with Taylor to merge it with the Rutland Central Supervisory Union last year.
She said she believes the GRCSU board will make a hire before June. Pullinen said she’ll oversee the budget process in her role as superintendent for this coming year and hopes to have a realistic proposal for it to review by the third week of December.
