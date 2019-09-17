POULTNEY - Remaining artifacts, furniture, instruments and artwork inside the former Green Mountain College campus will be up for auction Friday, according to Duane Merrill auctioneer Adam Demasi.
A preview of the items is currently available online, and some bids for items have already been placed on the auction website.
A preview of items from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is set for Thursday afternoon and the bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the website. Demasi said he expects most, if not all, of the items to be sold.
Items range from oriental rugs to a baby grand piano, electric guitars, different styles of chairs and tables, clocks, jewelry, china, paintings, statues and banners.
