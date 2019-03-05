A Green Mountain College student was arrested and cited in connection with threats made to shoot people at the school, according to Vermont State Police.
State Police said at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday they were notified by Campus Public Safety that a student at Green Mountain College, Aaron Sanchez, 19, of Plainfield, New Jersey, had threatened to shoot at least two members of the college’s faculty. Police said there were a series of threats made that began the night before.
Police said uniformed troopers were dispatched to campus Tuesday to secure Sanchez. They did so while he was in class, without incident.
Sanchez is a resident assistant for the college, according to police. A State Police detective was called to investigate. After interviews with multiple people said to be witnesses, Sanchez was taken into custody. Police consulted with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office and cited Sanchez with criminal threatening. He was also a trespass notice by Green Mountain College as well.
Police said there was no indication of immediate harm to college faculty, students or the public.
Sanchez is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division at 8:30 a.m. March 25. Police said he’s not being held, and there was no bail placed upon him.
