POULTNEY — Green Mountain College will celebrate the life and works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events starting this Saturday, according to a release.
The celebration will begin Saturday with a Soul Food gathering hosted by the NAACP in The Gorge at 5 p.m., and all are welcome to attend free of charge.
At 10 a.m. Monday, the GMC community will meet at the Jeffrey Brace plaque in the Richardson Building, one of many stops along the Vermont African-American Heritage Trail, for a march down Main Street in honor of King and Boyrereau Brinch, also known as Jeffrey Brace, a Revolutionary War veteran, author and abolitionist.
The Stone Valley Community Market will begin its Co-Op Work party at 10 a.m. Monday, and volunteers are encouraged to bring spray foam, wood trim, pine boards and gloss paint for the kitchen area, wall-repair supplies, painting supplies, Poultney dump garbage bags, clear bins for storing extra products and plumbing tape to help in the repairs and changes needed to certify the co-op's kitchen.
At 7:30 Tuesday, GMC will host a screening of "Divided by Diversity," a documentary by local filmmaker and musician Duane Carleton about the five student athletes who were brought to Vermont from The Bronx in 2010 and were met with resentment and prejudice.
After the film, all are welcome to stay for a panel discussion with film participants and Carleton.
