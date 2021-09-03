Officials at Green Mountain Power (GMP) are sending almost 30 employees, including line workers and mechanics, to the New York City area to assist Con Edison in restoring power to more than 20,000 customers who lost electricity after Tropical Storm Ida unleashed record flooding and storms on the Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday night, according to a news release.
GMP and Con Edison are part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group through which utilities help each other recover from storm damage said the statement released by GMP on Thursday.
Mike Burke, vice president of field operations at GMP, described the effort as being “neighbors helping neighbors.”
“When big storms have hit Vermont, utilities from around the region have helped us get the lights on for Vermonters, and helping each other after storms like Ida is the right thing to do,” said Burke in a statement.
The GMP team members were en route from district offices around Vermont on Thursday. They were expected to meet Con Edison crew guides just outside New York City to get their assignments for Friday on Thursday evening.
Con Edison officials are estimating the restoration will be complete by Sunday evening.
