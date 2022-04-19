BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit, per federal guidance, has lifted mask requirements for its buses and transit facilities.
The company asked passengers to be patient over the course of the next day or so as word spreads to employees and customers, as enforcement may be inconsistent.
It asked that people respect those who chose to continue wearing masks.
